Wind Advisory in effect through most of Friday

As a wave of low pressure spins through the Great Lakes Friday, winds are going to be quite strong across the region. Wind gusts will be pushing 50mph at times Friday.

A cold front will move through southern Minnesota and north Iowa early Friday afternoon. Our highs for the day will happen between Noon-2pm and temperatures will fall through the rest of the day.

Winds will begin to relax late Friday into Saturday morning, and temperatures drop to the teens Saturday morning.