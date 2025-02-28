WIND ADVISORY/HIGH WIND WARNING in effect until 6:00PM today

An area of low pressure is currently tracking to the east of our area this afternoon, with a strong cold front racing southward across Minnesota and Iowa. Much colder temperatures are spilling into the area behind this cold front, creating a tight pressure gradient. This tight pressure gradient will result in high winds through through the evening hours.

A WIND ADVISORY is in effect for Olmsted, Dodge, Steele, Freeborn, Mower, Fillmore, Howard, Mitchell, Worth, Winnebago and Floyd Counties until 6:00PM CST today. Winds will be out of the northwest between 25 to 35 mph, perhaps gusting as high as 55 mph at times.

This may result in unsecured objects being blown around/away, tree limbs falling and a few power outages.

A HIGH WIND WARNING is in effect for Cerro Gordo and Hancock Counties until 6:00PM CST today as well. Winds will be out of the northwest between 40 to 45 mph, perhaps gusting as high as 60 mph at times.

This will result in a likelihood of unsecured objects being blown around, tree limbs breaking off, as well as power outages across the area.

If you have objects in your yard that are unsecured and may break loose in the wind, make sure they are tied down well. Also check to make sure you still have your trash cans, and that they haven’t blown down the street!

Because of the high winds across northern Iowa, there is also a RED FLAG WARNING in effect for Worth, Winnebago, Cerro Gordo and Hancock Counties until 6:00 PM CST today. Low relative humidity’s and high winds could lead to rapid spread of fire, and outdoor burning is not recommended!

Winds diminish as the evening progresses, down to about 15 to 20 mph after midnight. For the remainder of the afternoon, however, hang on to your hats!