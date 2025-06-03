Wildfire smoke to linger into Wednesday

Canadian wildfire smoke which has gripped the Upper Midwest over the last several days is expected to linger into Wednesday as the AIR QUALITY ALERT has been extended by the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA).

A cold front will pass through Tuesday morning with rain likely through the much of the day before gradually ending by mid-to-late- afternoon.

Once the showers pass through the area, the smoke is expected to push southward behind the front Tuesday night with it possibly mixing down to the surface as the air flow will be light.

The smoke may linger through Wednesday morning before dispersing further east through the day.

The MPCA has an AIR QUALITY ALERT in effect for much of Minnesota until 12:00 PM on Wednesday. The air may be unhealthy for sensitive groups especially people with asthma or other breathing conditions. Time outdoors should be limited.