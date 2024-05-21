Widespread showers, thunderstorms including some severe with all hazards possible Tuesday

Periods of showers and thunderstorms are expected through the day on Tuesday with the potential of strong-to-severe thunderstorms with all hazards possible along with heavy rainfall.

Showers and a few thunderstorms will be likely through the morning hours. Most will stay below severe limits, but can’t discount a stronger thunderstorm or two.

There may be a break or scattered activity around lunchtime into the early afternoon hours. That will allow the atmosphere to recharge before the main surface low arrives leading to another round of showers and thunderstorms, some of which will likely be severe, during the late afternoon and early evening hours.

The best timing for severe potential is between 3:00 PM and 8:00 PM. These storms will pose a threat with multiple possible hazards including damaging wind gusts (60+ mph), large hail, and some tornadoes.

There’s also the potential of locally heavy rain due to the high amount of moisture content.

Showers and thunderstorms will wind down by mid-to-late evening with clouds remaining into Wednesday.