Widespread rain possible Monday night into Wednesday

Precipitation chances increase Monday into Monday night, with the potential for widespread rain increasing for Tuesday.

An upper level trough of low pressure, currently tracking eastward across the Western United States, will continue to advance eastward through the remainder of the weekend and into early next week.

As this trough approaches the region from the west, it will provide the focus for plenty of rising motion across the region beginning Monday, and lasting into Wednesday. The surface low pressure itself will pass the region by well to the south, but impressive moisture transport northward, along with the forcing present, will lead to a chance for widespread precipitation across portions of the area.

Clouds increase Sunday night into Monday, with a slight chance for showers arriving as early as late Sunday night. The chance for showers remains throughout the day on Monday, but showers will be more sporadic in nature.

Widespread rain chances ramp up late Monday night into Tuesday, as peak forcing and moisture arrive. The best chances for a drenching rain remain south of I-90 at this point in time, but this will depend on how far north the surface low tracks.

Widespread rain continues across portions of the area through Tuesday and Tuesday night. Some model guidance is indicating widespread showers may persist into Wednesday, if enough moisture and present is present.

The Weather Prediction Center currently has a majority of the viewing area south of I-90 seeing over 1″ of rain, with Northern Iowa communities having a chance to see up to 2″ of rain. Of course, this event is still a few days away, so details can certainly change.

By Wednesday night, moisture and forcing will be east of the area, bringing the chances for rain to an end Thursday.

These rains would be very welcome, with most of our viewing area not seeing any consequential rain during the entire month of May. Rochester has only received 0.17″ of rain for the month, with portions of Northern Iowa and Southeastern Minnesota still under “abnormally dry” conditions. Fingers crossed for a decent rainfall!