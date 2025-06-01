Widespread rain chances Tuesday

Heading into this upcoming work-week, an upper level trough will begin to approach the area from the west. A cold front associated with this trough will gradually advance across the Northern Plains, and into the Upper Midwest Monday and Tuesday.

Thunderstorms are expected to develop along the cold front across central North and South Dakota Monday afternoon. Through the evening hours, these storms will advance eastward, reaching Western-Central Minnesota. and Western Iowa by midnight Tuesday.

Stable air in place ahead of the front will prevent any storms developing across the region Monday afternoon, and a majority of the overnight as well. As a result, any severe storm threat will remain well northwest of our local area.

Early Tuesday morning, showers and weakening thunderstorms are expected to continue advancing east, reaching the I-35 corridor just before the morning commute begins Tuesday. By midmorning, showers and a few thunderstorms will overspread most, if not all, of the viewing area.

Rain is expected to last most of the day, before coming to an end Tuesday evening, as the cold front continues to track east. With that said, Tuesday is shaping up to be a day where you will need the umbrella.

The cold front will pass through during the morning hours, resulting in daytime highs of 70F being reached before noon. Temperatures will then drop through the afternoon, into the 60F’s. This will heavily limit the amount of instability available in the atmopshere across Southeastern Minnesota and Northern Iowa Tuesday afternoon.

With that said, any severe thunderstorm threat associated with the cold front Tuesday is currently southeast of the viewing area.

When all is said and done, the Weather Prediction Center is currently expecting over 1″ of rainfall accumulation for the entire region, with higher amounts possible across Northern Iowa. Despite higher rain totals, flooding in not a concern at this time.

Stay tuned for any updates in the coming days!