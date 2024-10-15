Widespread frost, freeze likely Tuesday night into Wednesday morning

The coldest air of the fall season will be overhead Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

Canadian high pressure will build south into the region leading to a clear sky and light wind which will result in a typical radiational cooling night as temperatures drop below freezing (32°) into the upper 20s for most by Wednesday morning leading to widespread frost and signaling the end of the growing season.

As a result, a **FREEZE WARNING** goes into effect overnight Tuesday through about midmorning on Wednesday.

It’ll likely be the coldest start to a day since the middle of April.

Temperatures are expected to warm through the rest of the week with morning lows generally in the 40s and 50s so frost will not be likely.