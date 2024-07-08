Widely scattered showers, thunderstorms possible Monday

A few widely scattered, hit or miss, showers and thunderstorms are possible on Monday.

A surface trough will slide southeast through the Weather First area on Monday afternoon with enough energy that it may pop a few showers and thunderstorms during the peak heating of the day.

There is a higher likelihood that any one community will stay dry than have rain.

Any showers and thunderstorms that develop will end around or before sunset.

Temperatures will be fairly close to average with highs ranging from the upper 70s to lower 80s along with a light wind.

Dew point temperatures are expected to be in the upper 50s to lower 60s so some humidity well definitely be in the air.