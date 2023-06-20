Where’s the Rain?
This has been the question on many minds, especially those in the agriculture business, where’s the rain? If it wasn’t for an early May soak, the second quarter of 2023 would have a much larger difference in total rainfall compared to the first quarter. It’s been a while since we’ve picked up a good soaking rain (June 1 with 0.35″), but that could be changing up over the weekend. An isolated storm or two will remain possible Thursday & again Friday, however those will remain very slim chances. Look for a few storms later on Saturday, with Sunday & Monday holding the better opportunities for rain!