What is an “Omega Block”?

As we head into the weekend and next week, a unique upper level weather pattern is expected to develop across the United States. This pattern will likely have a longer lasting impact on our local weather, perhaps not all good.

Upper level high pressure will build in from the west across the Central United States through the weekend. As it does so, a trough of low pressure will dive southward along the West Coast, while a low pressure across the Ohio River Valley will dive southward as well.

The positioning of these features is what is called an Omega Block. An Omega Block takes place when a stout ridge of high pressure is surrounded by two centers of upper level low pressure to its east and west. This pattern resembles that of the Greek letter “Omega” on a weather map, hence its name!

But why is it called a “block”? This type of upper level pattern leads to a lack of the ability for the ridge of high pressure to advance east or west. Typically, the upper level lows also tend to make very little east to west progress due to the jet stream leaving them behind and trapping them below it. This often leads to a stationary weather pattern that can persist for days to over a week.

So how will this Omega Block impact our weather? Daily high temperatures starting Saturday will warm as the ridge of high pressure builds. By early next week, highs are currently expected to exceed 70F, which will continue through next week. There are also no precipitation chances through next as well, thanks to persistent high pressure keeping precipitation well north and south of the area.

The Climate Prediction Center has high odds of above average temperatures across Minnesota and Iowa through May 12th. They also have fair odds of us seeing below average precipitation across the area through May 12th. If the Omega Block holds, it may be over a week before we see rain again, if not longer.

While having no precipitation for a week or so may not be the worst thing, as it will allow farmers to get into their fields, this Omega Block may signal the beginning of a longer duration pattern, consisting of drier weather through the end of spring. Time will tell, but for now, this pattern will bring several days of quiet, warm, and beautiful weather through next week.