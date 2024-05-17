Wet start to next week with heavy rain potential

The new week will get off to a wet start as a couple of storm systems passing through the region will likely lead to rain with the potential of heavy rainfall.

The first arrives late Sunday night into Monday as a warm front lifts toward the area leading to rain overspreading the area as Gulf of Mexico moisture surges northward and overrides the front. A few showers may linger into Monday afternoon.

The systems cold front will stall out with another system moving along it leading to additional rain likely Tuesday into Wednesday morning. Moisture content will also be high for this system.

There is still some uncertainty on the exact details of how these systems will evolve and the timing, but indication is that heavy rainfall of 1-3″ is possible across the entire Weather First area. Details will be refined as it gets closer.

Additional rain chances are possible late in the week.

Temperatures are expected to be near average with highs in the 60s and 70s.