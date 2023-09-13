We’re Still on for Friday Showers

We are still on track for some more showers later this week. Although, if you are hoping for over an inch of rain, you’ll be disappointed. This line of showers is looking to be weakening some as it moves closer. The most potent rainfall in this system will look to stay north in Canada. Rainfall totals, as of now, will mostly fall short of 1/2″.

Behind the cold front, we could see a return of some haze from Canadian Wildfires. Air quality could become poor at times this weekend, although it won’t be the worst we have been through this Summer.