Weekend warm-up with temperatures surging above average

Arctic air will finally loosen its grip on the area as it slowly retreats north being replaced by mild Pacific air.

An upper-level high pressure ridge is expected to develop across the western U.S. and slowly nudge its way further east bringing in mild air allowing temperatures to surge above average for the first time in over two weeks!

Friday will still be very cold as the last of the Arctic air will linger as highs are expected to be in the middle teens under plentiful sunshine as high pressure settles overhead.

High pressure will slide to the southeast of the area heading into the weekend with surface winds switching to the southwest allowing the mild air to surge in.

Temperatures on Saturday are expected to be in the upper 20s to lower 30s for highs under a mostly sunny sky.

Warmer air will continue to filter in on Sunday along with a southwest wind boosting temperatures in the upper 30s to lower 40s. There will be more clouds as a clipper system moves across portions of north-central Minnesota.