Weekend to start unseasonably cool, summertime warmth returns next week

An early fall-like airmass will briefly grip the region to start the weekend with summertime warmth returning next week.

Cooler air will continue to build into the region on Friday. As it does, it’ll mix with some daytime instability which may be enough to pop a few isolated showers, however most areas will stay dry.

High temperatures on Friday are expected to climb into the middle 60s.

The coldest of the air will be overhead Friday night into Saturday morning as temperatures drop into the lower 40s. A few lower-lying valley areas may sneak into the 30s!

Temperatures will recover back into the lower-to-middle 60s on Saturday under a mostly sunny sky.

The cooler air beings to retreat on Sunday as high temperatures surge into the lower 70s. It’ll get even warmer next week with well above average temperatures expected with highs in the low-to-mid 80s and night lows in the 60s.

The week looks to stay relatively dry as storm systems will pass by the area.