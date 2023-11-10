Weekend to start cool, end mild

The cool weather will be around to start the weekend, however a push of more mild air will arrive on Sunday carrying over into next week.

Temperatures will be close to average on Saturday with highs in the mid 40s under a partly sunny sky. A weak disturbance may lead to some sprinkles during the afternoon and evening.

Winds will also ramp up a bit Saturday night and throughout Sunday with gusts near 30 mph at times.

A south-to-west wind combined with sunshine on Sunday will allow temperatures to climb into the low-to-mid 50s. It’s the start of several days of above average temperatures heading into next week.