Weekend to include rain chance and up-and-down temperatures

The up-and-down temperature swings will continue through the weekend which will also include a chance for a light shower.

The weekend will start warm with sunshine and a breezy southerly wind which may gust up to 35 MPH at times. The combined two will help temperatures climb to near or in the lower 80s for highs on Saturday.

Clouds will build through the afternoon as some moisture arrives ahead of a cold front that will approach from the west. There may be enough moisture and forcing to pop a few showers and isolated thunderstorms on Saturday evening, although many places will likely stay dry.

Behind the front, cooler air will settle in for Sunday as high temperatures are expected to be close to average in the middle 60s under a mostly sunny sky.

Temperatures will hover near average in the middle-to-upper 60s on Monday before warmer weather arrives which will increase temperatures a degree or two each day next week as highs gradually climb through the 70s.