Weekend to finish warm with chance of late day shower

It was a toasty start to the weekend, however it won’t be as warm on Sunday, but still temperatures are expected to be well above average.

A cold front passed through on Saturday after high temperatures climbed well into the 80s. Temperatures will dial back a bit on Sunday with highs generally in the mid-70s, which is still several degrees above average for the middle of May.

The wind will also be much lighter than it was on Saturday.

The day will start with sunshine, however clouds will build through the day as moisture begins to move into the area ahead of a storm system.

There is the chance of a late day shower, however rain will become more likely late in the evening and overnight hours into Monday.