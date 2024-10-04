Weekend to bring tale of two seasons

The weekend ahead will be a tale of two seasons as it’ll feel summerlike to start and fall by its end.

Saturday will bring sunshine back to the area with some clouds moving in during the late afternoon and evening as a cold front sweeps through. There may be just enough energy to pop a brief shower or sprinkles, but most areas will likely stay dry as higher rain chances are likely near and east of the Mississippi River.

A blustery southerly wind gusting up to 40 MPH at times will help drive in warmer air as high temperatures are expected to climb into the lower 80s.

Behind the front, cooler, Canadian and more fall-like air arrives for Sunday on the heels of a breezy northwest wind which may gust up to 30 MPH at times.

The northwest breeze will bring in the cooler air with high temperatures expected to be near average in the middle 60s.

Temperatures will likely remain above average heading into next week as 70s and even some 80s return to the area by late in the week.

The Climate Prediction Center’s latest 6 to 10 day temperature outlook has a high likelihood of above average temperatures for the entire area in the October 9th through 13th time period.