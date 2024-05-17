Weekend to bring summertime feel

The weekend ahead will feel more like late June than the middle of May.

High temperatures on both Friday and Saturday will climb into the low-to-mid 80s.

A cold front will slide through Saturday afternoon with slightly cooler air building in behind with temperatures on Sunday being dialed back a bit, but still warm, in the mid-70s.

A weak system passing through northern Minnesota may spark a spotty shower or sprinkles on Friday. These will mainly be confined to Minnesota with north Iowa staying largely dry.

The front that passes through on Saturday may spark a spotty shower in far southeast Minnesota. Higher chance is near the Mississippi River into southwest Wisconsin.

Another system arriving on Sunday may also lead to a late day shower, however a higher chance of rain is likely late Sunday night into Monday morning.