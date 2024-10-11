Weekend to bring a sharp cooldown

A sharp cooldown is expected this weekend which will carry over into next week putting an end to the recent October warm spell.

A cool front will pass through around midday on Friday. Precipitation is not expected, but an increase in clouds will be likely. The cooler air will lag a bit and arrive by Saturday morning.

The weekend will start with temperatures in the 40s for most with highs recovering into the lower 60s by afternoon which is close to average for the middle of October.

A weak disturbance will pass through on Saturday afternoon which may lead to a brief shower or sprinkles for some with most area staying dry.

A sharper cold front will pass through by early Sunday morning with temperatures struggling to get out of the 50s for highs under a partly sunny sky. It’ll be a breezy day with a northwest wind gusting up to 30-35 MPH at times.

Temperatures are expected to drop to near the freezing mark (32°) by Monday morning with frost likely to start the week.