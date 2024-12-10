Weekend system may bring wintry mix, rain

A storm system looks to track through the region as the weekend begins which may bring a wintry mix and possibly some rain to the Weather First area.

The system will develop in the southern plains and push northeast drawing Gulf of Mexico moisture northward into the region.

Precipitation may begin late Friday night into Saturday morning and continue through much of the day.

However, there are some uncertainties regarding this system including the overall track and the temperatures which both will have big implications on the precipitation type that will fall.

A more northwest track would bring the system from western Iowa late Friday night to southeastern Minnesota by Saturday evening. Precipitation would likely start as a wintry mix of sleet, freezing rain and snow before the system pulls north warmer air switching precipitation to rain on Saturday.

A southern track would take the storm from northwest Missouri into southeast Iowa keeping the Weather First area mainly on the colder side of the storm with snow as the main precipitation type although a wintry mix would be possible in certain parts of the area.

This system is still several days out and the uncertainties should become more clearer in the days ahead.