Weekend Sunshine, showers hold off for a few days

Skies cleared up quickly after rain left the area, and skies will continue to clear up overnight and into Sunday. If you have outdoor plans, most of them should be good to go on Sunday and Monday. If you are going to be having a bonfire, Monday would be the better day due to lighter winds.

There is an outside shot a couple sprinkles could sneak around Highway 18 in northern Iowa or Highway 14 in southern Minnesota, but rain is much more likely both southeast and northeast of us. Our next chance for widespread rain is Tuesday afternoon and evening. Outside of this, we will see an uptick in rain chances heading into next weekend.

Highs will mostly hover in the mid-70s Sunday through Tuesday before we jump into the 80s the rest of the week. There are a couple cooler mornings ahead: low-50s on Sunday morning and upper-40s on Monday morning. Otherwise, we get warmer as the week goes along.

The only chance for severe weather in the near future is Wednesday night into very early Thursday, but there is a higher chance for severe weather to our west.