Weekend starts with rain, ends sunny and mild

The next weather maker is set to arrive as the weekend starts with rain on Saturday morning before quiet weather returns as the weekend closes.

Rain will likely develop sometime after 5:00 AM with rain continuing through Saturday morning before ending by around 11:00 AM. Some heavier downpours are possible at times.

Rainfall of 0.25″ to 0.50″ is likely for most across the Weather First area.

The rest of Saturday will be quiet with skies turning partly sunny as clearing arrives Saturday night and continuing through Sunday as high pressure builds back into the area leading to sunshine to end the weekend.

Temperatures will be cooler on Saturday with highs near 60° with a bump into the mid-to-upper 60s on Sunday.