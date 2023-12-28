Weekend snow chance followed by chilly New Year’s

A weak disturbance will sweep through the area this weekend followed by chilly Canadian air leading to a cold New Year’s.

Saturday will feature a mix of sun and clouds with high temperatures in the mid-30s.

A system will drive a cold front through late Saturday night into early Sunday leading to the chance for light snow or flurries. The higher chances for precipitation will be further northeast into mainly central Wisconsin.

Behind the front, chilly Canadian air will settle in making for a cold New Year’s.

New Year’s Eve day on Sunday expect a cloudy sky with high temperatures in the upper 20s. A blustery north wind will make it feel colder with wind chills likely in the teens throughout the day.

Sunshine returns for New Year’s day on Monday. It’ll be a chilly day with high temperatures near 30° with a lighter wind.