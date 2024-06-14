Weekend showers & storms: outside chance for strong to severe storms

Showers and storms are possible both Saturday and Sunday. They are more likely on Saturday than Sunday.

We start out with showers around midday on Saturday. This rainfall will be lighter (under half an inch across our area). Severe weather is not expected here. Depending on how much activity we get here will determine how much rain we get very late Saturday and early Sunday. It will also determine the strength of thunderstorms around this time. We have a marginal risk (1/5) for severe weather across our whole area due to hail and gusty winds, but the best chance for storms of this strength will be to our southwest.

On Father’s Day, we have another marginal risk (1/5) for severe weather. Isolated showers cannot be ruled out during the day, but the best chance for storms will be late Sunday into Monday morning. Hail and high winds would be primary threats again here. The best chance for storms will be further north towards a stationary front. This front will keep warm, humid air over our area heading into next week.