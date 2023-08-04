Weekend Rain On The Way
Much-needed rain is finally on the way for the weekend, Sunday especially. Scattered showers & storms remain in the forecast early on Saturday, with that chance increase as we go into Saturday afternoon & evening. The steady, possibly light soaking rain, can be expected throughout the day Sunday, with over an inch of total rain expected. A few storms are in the forecast each day for the area this weekend, however severe storms aren’t expected, as that set-up is more favorable to our SW this weekend.