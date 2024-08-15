Weekend Outlook: Seasonably mild, some humidity

The weekend ahead will feature seasonably mild and near average temperatures along with some humidity and chances for showers.

The storm system responsible for the wet weather on Thursday will still be nearby on Friday with moisture and energy rotating through the area leading to on and off again showers and isolated thunderstorms. Temperatures will be a bit cooler with highs expected to be in the lower 70s.

High temperatures on Saturday will range from the upper 70s to lower 80s. Dew point temperatures are expected to generally be in the lower-to-middle 60s leading to some humidity. There will be bouts of clouds here and there as well. The higher moisture combined with some weaker energy rotating through the area may lead to a few afternoon spotty showers, but most will stay dry.

Sunday is expected to be fairly similar for temperatures as highs again will be near 80°. The humidity will also be noticeable as dew point temperatures are expected to be near the middle 60s. Otherwise, it’ll be a mostly sunny end to the weekend.