Weekend cold snap expected to be brief

A brief bout of cold air will follow Thursday’s clipper system with temperatures expecting to be well below-average heading into the weekend.

Cold air will surge southward into the region on the heels of strong northwest flow setting up overhead by Friday and lasting into the weekend.

Temperatures are expected to fall into the lower teens by Friday morning with highs only managing the upper teens by afternoon despite and sunshine.

The coldest of the air will be overhead Friday night into Saturday as temperatures drop into the single digits. They’ll recover to around 20° by afternoon which is fitting for the first official day of winter!

The cold snap will be brief as the wind switches to the south allowing more mild air to build into the region on Sunday as temperatures climb into the upper 20s for highs.

The mild push will carry over into next week with highs expecting to be in the lower-to-middle 30s and night lows in the 20s through Christmas Day. Temperatures will continue to climb to near 40° by the end of the week.

Some minor disturbances may track through or near the region next week, but there is a lot of uncertainty regarding the track and timing this far out.