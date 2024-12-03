Wednesday’s temperature roller coaster ride

If you are a fan of roller coasters, then Wednesday will certainly be the day for you…temperature wise that is!

Temperatures Wednesday will start out on the “warm” side of things, especially when compared to the last several days. Temperatures will be in the upper 20F’s, to even low 30F’s in some locations Wednesday morning. Highs Wednesday will likely top out in the low 30F’s for a majority of the Weather First area.

This comes as an Alberta Clipper type frontal system passes through. Ahead of the low and cold front, warm air will be drawn north by stronger south/southwesterly winds, resulting in the warmer temperatures.

It doesn’t last long though, as a powerful arctic cold front quickly bulls southward out of Canada, and through Minnesota and Iowa Wednesday. There won’t be much moisture along the cold front as it passes through, but there is a chance for scattered snow showers throughout the day. No significant accumulations will come with these snow showers, as they will be light and passing through quickly.

Temperatures tank Wednesday afternoon as brisk northwest winds gusting up to 40 mph at times transport cold, polar air southward across the region. Gusty northwest winds will continue Wednesday night, with overnight lows dropping into the single digits.

Given the stronger winds and cold temperatures, wind chills will be well below 0F Wednesday night and Thursday morning, dipping to as low as -20F. You’ll want to bundle up heavy when heading out to school or work Wednesday Night into Thursday morning!