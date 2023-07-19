Wednesday storm chances
It’s not a great chance of storms, but anything helps at this point. I expect some thunderstorm activity to fire up late Wednesday afternoon to evening in southern Minnesota to evening. It doesn’t look like it’s going to rain on all of us, and it won’t be a long-lasting rain to put any sort of dent in the drought, but there could be a severe storm in the mix late Wednesday. The chance of a severe storm is about 10-15%. In other words, there’s about a 90% chance you won’t experience a severe storm Wednesday.