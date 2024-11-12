Wednesday rain followed by a quiet stretch of weather into the weekend

After a quiet start to the week, a front will push through the region Wednesday. Rain is likely along this front Wednesday, mainly in the afternoon to evening. While it’s going to rain most of the afternoon to evening, rain will be light and amounts will be minor.

Clouds will be stubborn to break Thursday, but there will be glimpses of blue sky. Temperatures will still make it to the mid to upper 40s Wednesday and Thursday, running close to the seasonal temperatures for mid-November.

Other than Wednesday’s dose of November rain, the rest of this week through the coming weekend will remain quiet and mild. High temperatures will return to the 50s from Friday into the start of next week.

There will be a mix of clouds and sunshine this weekend, but overall more sunshine than cloud cover.

It’s looking like next week may be a bit more active with a slow-moving storm system and the possibility of rain, potentially with a few snowflakes in the mix. However, this far out the strength and timing of the storm system is still very uncertain.