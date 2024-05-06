Wednesday night & Thursday morning storms

As if we did not already have enough rain over the last couple weeks (in addition to the thunderstorms in the forecast throughout Tuesday) we have more rain arriving soon after Wednesday into Thursday. These storms, just like the storms later in the day Tuesday, have a very low chance (but not zero percent) of being strong to severe.

It is a little too early to tell exact rainfall totals, but some instances of heavy rainfall do have the potential to occur after sunset. Rainfall chances will be higher in northern Iowa, where drought conditions are overall worse than north of the border.