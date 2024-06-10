Wednesday Night: Slightly better chance for severe weather

While we have a marginal risk (1/5) for severe weather Tuesday night, we have a higher risk (slight risk (2/5) to be exact) for strong to severe storms. The timing is the biggest wildcard with these storms. If storms arrive very late Wednesday or even track through early Thursday, that could result in a lower severe threat than if storms raced through earlier in the day Wednesday. All threats are in play, but hail and high winds are the biggest of them. An Alert Day could be necessary in the future, but one has not been added as of yet until the timing becomes more clear.

There is potential for communities to get over an inch of rainfall, but rainfall totals will also depend on the strength of the storms (which will be determined based on the timing).

By Thursday, severe weather potential shifts further south.