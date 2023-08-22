Wednesday Is Still Hot, Cooling Trend After

Wednesday is the final of 3 consecutive ALERT DAYS due to extreme heat. It’s basically a repeat of Tuesday where the heat index will top off between 100-110°F and air temperatures will be in the mid to upper-90s. We still won’t have much cloud cover, and dew points will continue to hover in the upper-60s and low-70s.

Thursday is where we get “relief”. Air temperatures drop into the upper-80s and low-90s. Heat Indices will struggle to hit triple digits. An Alert Day could be added in the future if it becomes more likely we get into triple-digit heat indices, but it will be a drop off from the heat of the next 2 days.

This weekend is when the heat really starts to wear off.