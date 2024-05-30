Warmer with increasing clouds Thursday

Another quiet day of weather is ahead for Thursday with some minor changes compared to what we saw and felt Wednesday. Temperatures are going to be a touch warmer Thursday with highs in the mid-70s.

Clouds will begin increasing in the afternoon through evening ahead of a storm system bringing rain as early as Thursday night. The most likely time for showers and thunderstorms is Friday afternoon to evening, but we could see a few move into the area close to and shortly after Midnight Thursday night.