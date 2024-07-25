Warmer this weekend through next week

We’ve had a few days with highs in the 70s recently, which is a bit below the norm for this time of the year. Warmth (and humidity) is back this weekend, and temperatures will be running above average through the entirety of next week. It also looks like that warmth will stick around through the first week of August.

It’s nothing out of the ordinary for this time of year, and it doesn’t look like we’ll see anything close to record territory. However, summer warmth is going to stick around awhile.