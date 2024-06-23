Warmer Monday, a few showers and storms possible late
We’ll kick off the week on a warmer note. Highs are headed back to the mid-80s and it’s going to be a muggy day. Heat indices will reach the 90s Monday afternoon. Thunderstorm development is expected well to our north, and a few showers or thunderstorms may make their way into southeast Minnesota late Monday afternoon at the earliest. A few showers are more likely in the evening. Rain can’t be ruled out, but it’s not going to be a widespread deluge and won’t be worsening current flood conditions across the area.