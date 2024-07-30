Warm, humid, and unsettled through Wednesday

After a long stretch of quiet weather, the pattern is more active through Wednesday. Temperatures will remain warm, humid air will stay in place, and a few waves of low pressure will move across the area over the next couple days.

There is a slight chance of some severe storms in the mix. They won’t be the primary mode for thunderstorms, but there is some potential of strong to severe storms. The threat of severe storms is mainly to our south Tuesday, but they can’t be ruled out here at home, especially closer to Mason City.