Tuesday morning thunderstorms

After storms passed just to our north Monday night, another round of thunderstorms will roll through southern Minnesota and northern Iowa Tuesday morning. The risk of severe storms is lower Tuesday morning, but not zero. If any storms do become severe, damaging wind gusts and hail are both possible.

Dew points will start to drop Tuesday afternoon and a more quiet, sunny day is ahead Wednesday. Highs will remain seasonably warm through the rest of this week and begin to drop back to the lower 70s late this coming weekend.