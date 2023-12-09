Trending warmer again next week
This weekend will look and feel a bit more like December thanks to a storm system bringing a coating to an inch of snow. Winds will be strong as well, bringing a big change from the past few days. That wintry weather will be short-lived after this weekend with a return of mild weather for the second half of next week. Highs don’t look to be quite as warm as the last few days, but we’ll be back in the mid-40s by Thursday afternoon. It’s looking like this trend is going to continue beyond next weekend, according to the Climate Prediction Center.