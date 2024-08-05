Trending milder, less humid after Monday

There is a chance for heavy rain and a few strong to severe storms Monday afternoon through evening. Highs will range from the 70s in southeast Minnesota to mid-80s in north Iowa Monday afternoon.

After that, both dew points and high temperatures will be dropping. Dew points will remain in the 50s for most of the week starting Tuesday. Highs will be back in the 70s for most of us from Tuesday through this coming weekend. Overall a very comfortable outlook for the majority of the week to come.