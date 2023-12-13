Trending mild through Christmas

While it’s been typically cold for December the past couple days, temperatures will be on the rise going into the end of this week. While there will be some minor ups-and-downs, the overall trend through the next 10-14 days looks to be similar. Daily temperatures look to remain above average through the 26th of December.

I don’t expect we’ll see any big swings in the final week of December, either. Could we still get some snow? Absolutely, there’s a chance of that, even as early as this weekend, although it will start as rain turning to snow. Whether we get any snow for Christmas or anytime between the holidays of Christmas and New Year’s will be dependent on a smaller, individual storm system. Which still means temperatures can and likely will run above average through the end of the month.