Thunderstorms, heavy rain return late Monday through Tuesday
The rain-free honeymoon will be brief this weekend. Another round of thunderstorms returns late Monday and occasional strong thunderstorms with heavy rain look to last through Tuesday. A front will be draped across the area, providing the focus for continued thunderstorms. Between now and Monday, it’s possible this could change. But it’s been that kind of year where rain is more common than not. We’ll be watching this carefully for the heavy rain potential.