Sunny, warmer Wednesday followed by showers and a cold front Thursday

We’re in for a bit of change later this week, but for now, comfortably warm weather continues through Wednesday. Even with a strong cold front pushing through the region Thursday, temperatures will still make it to the 70s Thursday before we cool off.

Ahead of and along the cold front Thursday, there will likely be a few showers and thunderstorms. If we do have a few thunderstorms, we can expect a downpour or two but overall storm strength looks to remain weak. Following Thursday, we’re in for a spell of fall-like weather before it warms up again next week.