Sunny, warm Saturday with thunderstorms possible Saturday night

Another warm, sunny day is ahead for the start of the weekend. There will likely be some thunderstorms developing to our north Saturday evening, and they’ll move our direction Saturday night. It’s possible we could see some of that rain entering southern Minnesota late Saturday evening. The chance of severe storms looks low, although there may be some strong winds moving along with any thunderstorms.

The most likely time for showers and thunderstorms looks to be Midnight and later into early Sunday morning. Some showers and storms may be lingering in north Iowa until around 9-10am Sunday.