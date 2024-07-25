Sunny, warm, and more humid going into this weekend

Quiet weather continues as we near the end of the week. Sunshine and a gradual warming trend will continue through Sunday.

Winds have been light this week, even with some shifts in the wind and a couple fronts moving through the region. That wind will pick up beginning Friday, making for a bit of a breeze to wrap up the week. With an increase in the wind out of the south, dew points will climb back into the upper 60s and lower 70s Friday.

Highs will be back to the mid-80s this weekend with a mostly sunny sky. Dew points this weekend will be in the 70s, which is the “air you can wear”, kind of muggy air.

Shower and thunderstorm potential returns Sunday night into Monday. There are still some question marks regarding this wave, its timing, and how much of an impact it has on us.

A few more thunderstorms look possible later next week, but there is a great deal of uncertainty on chance and timing. Otherwise, next week is going to be warm and sunny with highs in the upper 80s.