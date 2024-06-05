Sunny early Wednesday, then afternoon showers

Skies will clear quickly behind Tuesday night’s line of showers and thunderstorms. We’ll keep that sunshine around early Wednesday. As the afternoon warms up, scattered showers and an isolated thunderstorm or two will develop. Winds will be gusty Wednesday, especially in the afternoon. Wind gusts will occasionally reach 40 mph.

Showers will taper off early Wednesday evening and skies will clear out again Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Temperatures will take a drop Thursday with highs closer to 70 degrees.