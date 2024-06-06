Sunny early Thursday, a few sprinkles in the afternoon, gusty and cooler

The main differences between the weather from Wednesday to Thursday will be with temperatures and a stronger wind. And while a few sprinkles are possible Thursday afternoon, there isn’t the potential of heavier downpours and thunderstorms. Wind gusts will reach 35-45mph at times, and temperatures will struggle to reach the 70s.

Slightly warmer weather is ahead for the end of the week and the start of the weekend. Another push of cooler air arrives for Sunday, keeping highs around 70 Sunday afternoon.