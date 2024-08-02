Sunny and warmer to end the week, start the weekend

In the wake of the wave that kept showers and thunderstorms around the region Thursday, ridging and quiet weather will end the week. The atmosphere will remain stable Friday and Saturday, which will mean a sunny sky and warmer temperatures. Friday will be more humid with dew points back in the 70s.

We’ll get some temporary relief from humid air through most of Saturday, but another pocket of humid air will arrive late Saturday. Our next chance of rain arrives late Sunday into Monday.