Summer warmth this weekend. Rain returns late Sunday
Saturday’s highs, similar to Friday’s, will make their way into the lower 80s Saturday afternoon. There is a very small chance of a quick shower around daybreak Saturday, otherwise it’s going to be a breezy but quiet and warm day. Winds start out of the south and will be westerly by the late morning to early afternoon.
An approaching storm system will bring a slight chance of rain Sunday afternoon with showers increasing Sunday night into Monday morning.